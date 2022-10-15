RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $34.31 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,384 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.7% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. RKL Wealth Management LLC owned 0.40% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $34,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,996,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,193,000 after acquiring an additional 890,148 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,166,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 38.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,257,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,392,000 after buying an additional 346,260 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 139.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 495,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,597,000 after buying an additional 288,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,584,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,924,000 after buying an additional 268,311 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM traded down $1.52 on Friday, reaching $61.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,342. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.84. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $83.73.

