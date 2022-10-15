RKL Wealth Management LLC Invests $284,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

RKL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,625 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 167,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,788,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $1,021,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $328,000. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.26.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $4.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,143,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,877,895. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.11. The company has a market cap of $117.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

