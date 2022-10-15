RKL Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock traded down $5.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $186.57. The company had a trading volume of 601,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,924. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.17 and its 200 day moving average is $211.68. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

