RKL Wealth Management LLC Sells 153 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,805 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,450,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,936,131,000 after purchasing an additional 59,109 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,693,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $956,818,000 after purchasing an additional 964,105 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,226,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,716,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 989,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,368,000 after purchasing an additional 70,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE URI traded down $6.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $277.00. 582,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,744. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.85. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $414.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $297.18 and a 200 day moving average of $293.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global downgraded United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on United Rentals to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at $689,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,089,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at $689,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,361 shares of company stock worth $6,142,963 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.