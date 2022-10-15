Rocket Pool Price Hits $22.10 on Top Exchanges (RPL)

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. During the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. One Rocket Pool token can now be bought for approximately $22.10 or 0.00115619 BTC on exchanges. Rocket Pool has a market cap of $414.54 million and $1.34 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,228.34 or 0.27429710 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010713 BTC.

Rocket Pool Profile

Rocket Pool’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,759,050 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rocket Pool Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service.The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

