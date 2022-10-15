Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Short Interest Update

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 801,200 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the September 15th total of 963,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Randall Colin Gouveia sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.46, for a total value of $400,222.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rogers Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,060,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $559,930,000 after buying an additional 18,285 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 152.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 645,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,088,000 after buying an additional 389,436 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 594,665 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $161,570,000 after buying an additional 16,769 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 85.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 490,033 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $133,141,000 after buying an additional 225,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 14.0% during the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 456,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $119,560,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

ROG traded up $5.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $234.35. The stock had a trading volume of 284,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,229. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 53.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.10. Rogers has a one year low of $184.84 and a one year high of $274.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.80 and a 200-day moving average of $261.05.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $251.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.00 million. Rogers had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 10.76%.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

