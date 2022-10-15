Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $357.24

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $357.24 and last traded at $359.88, with a volume of 1460 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $365.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $486.56.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $397.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $418.20.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

Institutional Trading of Roper Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 933.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

