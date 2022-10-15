Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $83.65

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $83.65 and last traded at $84.71, with a volume of 16489 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RY shares. Barclays started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.81.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $122.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.66.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 26.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.91%.

Institutional Trading of Royal Bank of Canada

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,946,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,817,816,000 after buying an additional 2,687,026 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,531,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,351,548,000 after buying an additional 1,503,485 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 265.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,835,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,185,770,000 after buying an additional 14,412,851 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,380,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,998,605,000 after purchasing an additional 608,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,905,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,540,091,000 after purchasing an additional 336,653 shares during the last quarter. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

