Rune (RUNE) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $392,601.31

Rune (RUNE) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Rune has a total market cap of $392,601.31 and approximately $22.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune token can now be bought for about $20.01 or 0.00104752 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Rune has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rune Profile

Rune launched on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. The official website for Rune is rune.game. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 20.01219407 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

