Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Downgraded by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital cut shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RYAAY. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Ryanair from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ryanair from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.59) to €17.70 ($18.06) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.59) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.87.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Ryanair Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $60.40 on Wednesday. Ryanair has a 52 week low of $55.90 and a 52 week high of $127.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 55.93 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Trading of Ryanair

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 1.85%. Equities analysts predict that Ryanair will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 2.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 6.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 8.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.