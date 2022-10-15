Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, October 17th

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, October 17th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 17th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, October 17th.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 13.8 %

Shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,012,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,384. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.23. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Salarius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SLRX Get Rating ) by 1,350.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271,772 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.52% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing epigenetic-based cancer treatments. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.