Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,502 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WMS Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,639 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Trading Down 2.2 %

CRM stock traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.22. 5,738,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,077,023. The company has a market capitalization of $142.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.37, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.59 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.08.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $207.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total transaction of $390,931.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,599,718.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total transaction of $390,931.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,599,718.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $101,030.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at $16,657,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,458 shares of company stock valued at $12,668,296 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.