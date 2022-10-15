Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 17th

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th.

SSL opened at C$6.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.30. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.93.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$45.91 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SSL. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.08.

In related news, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.41, for a total transaction of C$126,142.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$367,218.07.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

