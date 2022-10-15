Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SAND. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $13.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $7.50 price target (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

Shares of SAND stock opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $9.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 48.82% and a return on equity of 5.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be paid a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAND. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,325,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1,513.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,762,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,037 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 6.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,290,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,469 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,226,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 539.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 746,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 629,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

