Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Rating Increased to Hold at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SHLAF. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Schindler from CHF 200 to CHF 170 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Schindler from CHF 280 to CHF 235 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Schindler from CHF 180 to CHF 170 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Schindler from CHF 180 to CHF 165 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $221.13.

Get Schindler alerts:

Schindler Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SHLAF traded up $8.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.85. 24 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116. Schindler has a one year low of $150.96 and a one year high of $279.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.48.

About Schindler

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for providing information, communication, and entertainment channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator landing doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; Schindler Ahead AdScreen that delivers messages on screen inside the elevator; and Schindler Ahead MediaScreen, an in-car media solution for elevators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schindler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schindler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.