Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.42-$0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Schnitzer Steel Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.00-$6.05 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SCHN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Price Performance

Shares of SCHN opened at $28.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.93. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.97 million, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schnitzer Steel Industries

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,091,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,013,000 after acquiring an additional 404,669 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,150,000 after acquiring an additional 52,677 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1,855.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 161,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 153,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 268.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 99,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

