Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $37.26

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.26 and last traded at $37.72, with a volume of 3666 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.37.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 68,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 19,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 110,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

