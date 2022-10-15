Scotiabank Analysts Give Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) a C$4.00 Price Target

Scotiabank set a C$4.00 price target on Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CJR.B. CIBC lowered shares of Corus Entertainment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$6.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. TD Securities cut shares of Corus Entertainment from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. National Bankshares cut shares of Corus Entertainment from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.25 to C$4.25 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.30 to C$3.75 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corus Entertainment presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$4.56.

Shares of Corus Entertainment stock opened at C$2.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$456.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.77. Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of C$2.11 and a 52-week high of C$5.99.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

