SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Short Interest Update

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 288,700 shares, a drop of 54.1% from the September 15th total of 628,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 279,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SeaChange International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SeaChange International in the first quarter worth about $39,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in SeaChange International in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SeaChange International in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SeaChange International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 114,207 shares during the last quarter. 26.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SeaChange International Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEAC traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.40. 95,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,118. SeaChange International has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $3.44. The company has a market cap of $19.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SeaChange International Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SeaChange International in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. The company offers video products, including video back-office, a software platform that enables content and service providers to manage, monetize and deliver a seamless viewing experience to subscribers across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smart phones, and other IP-enabled devices; and media asset management software, which is used to receive, manage and publish video content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs and other consumer devices.

