Secret (SIE) Price Tops $0.0073 on Exchanges

Secret (SIE) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 15th. Secret has a market capitalization of $21.86 million and $5,613.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Secret has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.18 or 0.00283606 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00133261 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005223 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00060435 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00026694 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00713723 USD and is down -4.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $5,013.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

