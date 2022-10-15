Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Short Interest Down 36.1% in September

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the September 15th total of 22,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Security National Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Security National Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $304,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Security National Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Security National Financial by 4.4% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,927,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,273,000 after purchasing an additional 123,015 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. 32.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Security National Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Security National Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

About Security National Financial

SNFCA stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 997 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,256. The company has a market cap of $135.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.28. Security National Financial has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $9.96.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

