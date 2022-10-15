Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MCRB. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Seres Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:MCRB traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.87. 479,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,738. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.90. Seres Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Institutional Trading of Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MCRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.48% and a negative return on equity of 100.32%. The company had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 million. Analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCRB. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $49,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

