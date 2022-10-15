Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial started coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.50.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

NYSE SCI traded down $1.58 on Wednesday, reaching $60.46. The stock had a trading volume of 933,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $56.85 and a 12-month high of $75.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.75.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $990.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $742,003.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,820.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Service Co. International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Allan LLC boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 0.8% during the second quarter. William Allan LLC now owns 17,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Service Co. International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

