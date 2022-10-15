Service Properties Trust (SVC) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 21st

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

Service Properties Trust has a payout ratio of -11.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Service Properties Trust to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.1%.

Service Properties Trust Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of SVC stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average is $6.74. Service Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $12.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Service Properties Trust from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Service Properties Trust by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Service Properties Trust by 350.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 278,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

Featured Articles

