ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1,035.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.9% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 23.4% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.0% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $341.76 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The stock has a market cap of $69.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 375.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $433.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $460.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.86, for a total transaction of $3,074,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,373,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total value of $503,115.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,143.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.86, for a total value of $3,074,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,373,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,922 shares of company stock worth $14,410,327. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.56.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

