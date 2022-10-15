SG Americas Securities LLC Has $10.99 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,703 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $126.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.53. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.