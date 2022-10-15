SG Americas Securities LLC Has $6.46 Million Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 328.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,103 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $6,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,413,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,874,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,590,978 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.09.

NYSE:ED opened at $81.91 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.99.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

