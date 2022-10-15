SG Americas Securities LLC Has $7.79 Million Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $7,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,450,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,188,663,000 after purchasing an additional 160,389 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $658,429,000 after acquiring an additional 460,615 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,108,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $568,065,000 after acquiring an additional 15,694 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,986,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,853,000 after acquiring an additional 31,165 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James raised Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.73.

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $163.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $145.40 and a one year high of $187.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.00.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 25.82%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

