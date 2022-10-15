Short Interest in 5:01 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVAM) Grows By 176.5%

5:01 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVAM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 176.5% from the September 15th total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 51,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVAM. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in 5:01 Acquisition by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of 5:01 Acquisition by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 136,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 83,560 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of 5:01 Acquisition by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 230,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 30,574 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of 5:01 Acquisition by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 272,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 29,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of 5:01 Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,007,000. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get 5:01 Acquisition alerts:

5:01 Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FVAM opened at $10.02 on Friday. 5:01 Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92.

5:01 Acquisition Company Profile

5:01 Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 5:01 Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5:01 Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.