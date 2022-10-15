Short Interest in 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) Decreases By 51.7%

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a decline of 51.7% from the September 15th total of 78,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 9F

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 9F stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.09% of 9F worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 9F alerts:

9F Trading Down 9.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ JFU traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.21. The company had a trading volume of 903,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,683. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.69. 9F has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.69.

About 9F

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates internet securities service platform in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to o financial institution partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 9F Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9F and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.