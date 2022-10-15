Short Interest in BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) Declines By 53.1%

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 53.1% from the September 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on BANDAI NAMCO in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

BANDAI NAMCO Stock Down 0.6 %

NCBDY traded down 0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 32.51. The company had a trading volume of 47,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,523. BANDAI NAMCO has a 12-month low of 31.09 and a 12-month high of 42.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 35.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 35.66.

BANDAI NAMCO Company Profile

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc develops entertainment-related products and services worldwide. Its Toys and Hobby segment offers toys, capsule and candy toys, cards, confectionery, food, apparel, sundries, plastic models, figures, communications and peripheral equipment, consumer electronics, character-based products, pachinko and pachislot machines, medical and electronic-related equipment, playground equipment, bicycles, furniture, visual, RC and robot toys, molds, stationery, prizes, and other products.

