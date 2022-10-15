Short Interest in Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Rises By 37.4%

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 767,700 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the September 15th total of 558,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 307.1 days.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

BAMXF opened at $70.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.66 and a 200-day moving average of $78.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.01. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $65.50 and a 12-month high of $112.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 14.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 24.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

