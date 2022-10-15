Short Interest in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) Grows By 62.8%

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,800 shares, a growth of 62.8% from the September 15th total of 65,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $2.71.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BLCM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

