Short Interest in BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Drops By 64.2%

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 147,200 shares, a decrease of 64.2% from the September 15th total of 411,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 922,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BNP Paribas Stock Performance

BNP Paribas stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.33. 1,982,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,169. The stock has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.77. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of $20.19 and a 52-week high of $38.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average is $24.95.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. Analysts predict that BNP Paribas will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About BNP Paribas

Several analysts recently commented on BNPQY shares. Exane BNP Paribas reduced their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €63.00 ($64.29) to €62.00 ($63.27) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €67.00 ($68.37) to €60.00 ($61.22) in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BNP Paribas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.92.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

