Short Interest in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Rises By 126.5%

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,300 shares, an increase of 126.5% from the September 15th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 415,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the first quarter worth $34,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the first quarter valued at $35,000.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of DHF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.03. 338,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,516. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.38. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $3.35.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.23%.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

