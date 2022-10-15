Short Interest in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Increases By 74.4%

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a growth of 74.4% from the September 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 591,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRSP. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. 36.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightSpire Capital Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of BrightSpire Capital stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $6.79. 623,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,559. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.69. BrightSpire Capital has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

BrightSpire Capital Increases Dividend

BrightSpire Capital ( NYSE:BRSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. BrightSpire Capital had a net margin of 50.38% and a return on equity of 8.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from BrightSpire Capital’s previous dividend of $0.14. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 142.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on BrightSpire Capital from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

