Short Interest in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Expands By 116.3%

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,970,000 shares, a growth of 116.3% from the September 15th total of 20,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 946,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 46.5 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.58.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CM. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,986,000 after buying an additional 37,228 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $938,627,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 25,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. 44.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,031,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,645. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $39.72 and a one year high of $66.24. The stock has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a $0.649 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.17%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Stories

