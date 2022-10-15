Short Interest in Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Grows By 175.0%

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the September 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 594,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cellnex Telecom from €67.00 ($68.37) to €66.00 ($67.35) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLLNY opened at $14.17 on Friday. Cellnex Telecom has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $33.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.20 and its 200 day moving average is $20.63.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

