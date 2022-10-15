Short Interest in CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Declines By 50.0%

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CF Bankshares Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CF Bankshares stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $20.82. 1,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,680. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. CF Bankshares has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The company has a market cap of $110.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.60.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CF Bankshares will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFBK. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,631,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 252,105 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 33,015 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 173,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 83,333 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 17,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in CF Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,548,000. 31.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits and purchased loans, as well as other loans.

