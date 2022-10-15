Short Interest in Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Declines By 65.9%

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a decrease of 65.9% from the September 15th total of 98,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund Stock Down 2.0 %
GLO opened at $5.43 on Friday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.0943 dividend. This represents a yield of 20.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th.
About Clough Global Opportunities Fund
Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO)
