Short Interest in Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Declines By 65.9%

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a decrease of 65.9% from the September 15th total of 98,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Stock Down 2.0 %

GLO opened at $5.43 on Friday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.0943 dividend. This represents a yield of 20.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Opportunities Fund

About Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 259,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 127,121 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at about $507,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth about $459,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 229,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 30,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 48,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 29,074 shares during the period.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

