Short Interest in Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Rises By 79.1%

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 147,600 shares, a growth of 79.1% from the September 15th total of 82,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 246.0 days.
Credito Emiliano Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CDEFF remained flat at 5.70 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 5.78. Credito Emiliano has a 1 year low of 3.80 and a 1 year high of 6.65.
Credito Emiliano Company Profile
