Short Interest in Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Expands By 52.0%

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a growth of 52.0% from the September 15th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNKEY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.25. 57,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,586. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Danske Bank A/S has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 29.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DNKEY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Danske Bank A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Danske Bank A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Danske Bank A/S from 93.00 to 92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Danske Bank A/S from 112.00 to 113.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.

