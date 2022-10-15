Short Interest in Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT) Expands By 150.0%

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Price Performance
NYSE DDT traded down 0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 25.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,330. Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% has a twelve month low of 25.40 and a twelve month high of 28.20.
Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.4688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%.
Featured Stories
