Short Interest in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP) Grows By 100.0%

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Enterprise Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of EFSCP stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $17.97. 1,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,909. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52 week low of $16.89 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.65.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.