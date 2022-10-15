Short Interest in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (NASDAQ:FID) Rises By 85.3%

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (NASDAQ:FID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 85.3% from the September 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 628,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,558,000 after buying an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 12,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 16,231 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund alerts:

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:FID traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $13.45. 18,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,652. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.10. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $19.36.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.