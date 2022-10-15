Short Interest in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) Rises By 98.8%

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 337,900 shares, a growth of 98.8% from the September 15th total of 170,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 65,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FVT remained flat at $9.98 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 6,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,099. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $9.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FVT. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth $113,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth $555,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III by 30.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 76,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 17,948 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III by 55.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 44,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth $6,389,000. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

