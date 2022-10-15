Short Interest in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Drops By 18.0%

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 204,600 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the September 15th total of 249,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BHAT opened at $0.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average of $2.27. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $8.80.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Company Profile

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. engages in the designing, producing, promoting, and selling animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. It offers AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; ‘Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble, which enables children to bounce and play with bubbles; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction.

