Short Interest in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Declines By 19.7%

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the September 15th total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 744,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Funko Price Performance
FNKO stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.65. 425,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,631. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.90. Funko has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $27.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.37.
Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $315.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.63 million. Funko had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Funko will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Funko
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Funko by 221.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Funko during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Funko by 8,667.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,327 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Funko by 11.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Funko during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have issued reports on FNKO shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Funko from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Funko from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Funko from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Funko from $23.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.
Funko Company Profile
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Funko (FNKO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.