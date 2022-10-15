Short Interest in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Rises By 31.6%

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the September 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 450,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 156,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $3,069,172.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,032,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,582,828.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Grid Dynamics news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 156,192 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $3,069,172.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,032,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,582,828.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 12,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $203,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,402,127.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,192 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,813 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Grid Dynamics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 197.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 30.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $21,818,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 8.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the period. 66.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Grid Dynamics Stock Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on GDYN shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of GDYN traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.24. 614,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,071. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.53. Grid Dynamics has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $42.81. The stock has a market cap of $958.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $77.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.13 million. On average, analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Grid Dynamics

(Get Rating)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.