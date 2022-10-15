Short Interest in GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII) Decreases By 21.1%

GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the September 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of GX Acquisition Corp. II

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GX Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of GXII opened at $9.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $9.87.

About GX Acquisition Corp. II

GX Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

